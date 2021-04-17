Is ‘A Dog Will Lick His Butt But Won’t Eat A Pickle Road’ Real?

However, the "road" is a private driveway, and its unusual name is not recognized by the city in which it exists.

Pictures of a sign marking "A Dog Will Lick His Butt But Won't Eat A Pickle Rd." are real.

When it comes to lists of “the most unusual street names in the U.S.,” one entry seems to make every such list: ‘A Dog Will Lick His Butt But Won’t Eat A Pickle Rd.’

It is true that a road with that name, or at least a sign designating a road with that name, exists in the city of Fountain, Colorado:

But the unusual road name doesn’t appear on maps and isn’t recognized by the City of Fountain. Moreover, the “road” marked by this sign isn’t so much a public street as it is a driveway leading to a private home:

According to a 2015 report from Colorado Springs radio station KRDO, the sign was derisively put up to satisfy a demand by the local homeowner’s association: