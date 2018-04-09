CLAIM

Eleven local California jurisdictions have more registered voters than eligible adults.

In mid-April 2018, a months-old story reporting that the U.S. has 3.5 million more registered voters than “live adults” thanks mostly to eleven California counties, appeared on social media even though the central claim had already been debunked time and again by several legitimate news outlets.

The claim originated from a 1 August 2017 letter from the right-wing activist group Judicial Watch sent to California Secretary of State Alex Padilla. In the letter, the group threatened to sue unless the state and 11 counties handed over voter records. According to Judicial Watch, their analysis of U.S. Census data and voter registration records indicate there are more registered voters than eligible adults in those counties.

In December 2017, Judicial Watch made good on their threat; litigation is currently in progress in U.S. District Court, Central District of California. The lawsuit accuses California and multiple jurisdictions of violating the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA) by failing to maintain updated voter registration rolls.

Stories based on Judicial Watch’s letter initially made Internet waves in late summer 2017 via right-leaning blogs and Kremlin propaganda networks. In April 2018, another version appeared in the form of an editorial posted to the financial publication Investors Business Daily, reviving the claim:

Elections: American democracy has a problem — a voting problem. According to a new study of U.S. Census data, America has more registered voters than actual live voters. It’s a troubling fact that puts our nation’s future in peril. The data come from Judicial Watch’s Election Integrity Project. The group looked at data from 2011 to 2015 produced by the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, along with data from the federal Election Assistance Commission. […] California, for instance, has 11 counties with more registered voters than actual voters. Perhaps not surprisingly — it is deep-Blue State California, after all — 10 of those counties voted heavily for Hillary Clinton. Los Angeles County, whose more than 10 million people make it the nation’s most populous county, had 12% more registered voters than live ones, some 707,475 votes. That’s a huge number of possible votes in an election. But, Murdock notes, “California’s San Diego County earns the enchilada grande. Its 138% registration translates into 810,966 ghost voters.”

Most stories used the information to infer widespread voter fraud, an unfounded claim regularly invoked by President Donald Trump. But it is very easy to confirm California in total doesn’t have more registered voters than eligible voters by checking figures in a 2 January 2018 report issued by the Secretary of State’s Office. There are more than 25 million adults who are eligible to vote in California. Of those, nearly 19 million are registered.

As multiple news organizations have already pointed out, the accusation rests on the misleading way in which Judicial Watch counted California voters — that is, they combined active and inactive voters on a county-by-county basis:

Judicial Watch’s claim rests on its inclusion of “inactive voters” – people who have been removed from active rolls after a mail ballot, voter guide or other official document was returned as undeliverable – usually as a result of moving. They aren’t reflected in turnout tallies or signature-gathering requirements, don’t receive election materials, and are ignored by campaigns. Inactive voters nevertheless underline Judicial Watch’s math suggesting that Los Angeles County has a registration rate of 112 percent, for example, or Stanislaus County has a registration rate of 102 percent. The letter cites a “failure to maintain accurate, up-to-date voter registration lists.” Bob Popper, director of Judicial Watch’s election integrity project, said California has failed to report its inactive voter data to the federal government as required by the National Voter Registration Act. Counties should be doing more to cull their inactive voter lists, he said. “What we identified is a red flag, a sign of smoke,” he said, saying people could be voting multiple times or in more than one state. In fact, California did report the data. Its inactive voter tally of 5,065,746 at the time of last fall’s election is part of the most recent election administration and voting survey published by the federal Election Assistance Commission.

In their lawsuit, Judicial Watch said they compared United States Census figures and voter rolls to make the claim that California counties — including Los Angeles and San Diego — are not maintaining updated voter registration lists, leaving the electoral system vulnerable to fraud:

Judicial Watch analyzed the data provided by the [U.S. Election Assistance Commission] in June 2017 and compared it to the most recent census data to determine the adult citizen registration rates for United States counties. Judicial Watch was able to do this for 2,958 of the approximately 3,100 counties or county equivalents in the United States.Whenever a jurisdiction has more voter registrations than resident citizens over the age of 18, meaning that its registration rate, including active and inactive registrations, is greater than 100%, it is a strong indication that that jurisdiction is not taking the steps required by law to cancel the registrations of ineligible registrants. Approximately 15% of the United States counties for which data is available from the EAC and the Census Bureau have adult citizen registration rates – including active and inactive registrations – exceeding 100%. Eleven of California’s 58 counties have registration rates exceeding 100% of the age-eligible citizenry. […] Inactive registrations which may be voted by mail or in person on election day are particularly vulnerable to fraudulent abuse by a third party, because a voter who has moved to a different state is unlikely to monitor the use of or communications concerning an old registration. Inactive registrations are also inherently vulnerable to abuse by voters who plan to fraudulently double-vote in two different jurisdictions on the same election day

But Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, told us efforts like the one undertaken by Judicial Watch and a similar one by another non-profit, the Public Interest Legal Foundation are not meant to strengthen election systems, but instead to bully election officials into purging voter roles — in contrast to both the spirit and letter of federal election laws.

Often, she said, such figures produced by the likes of Judicial Watch and PILF fail to account for things like active members of the military or students attending university away from their home jurisdiction that may affect figures and numbers in different ways:

It’s not just Judicial Watch. PILF used these inaccurate figures to target 248 local jurisdictions levying the claim they have more registered voters on the roles than eligible people. Then we have the president who with great frequency repeats similar numbers. What we’re seeing is a campaign to create public hysteria about voter fraud. We know these figures are wrong and these efforts are aimed a voter suppression.

Clarke added that inactive voters can only be removed from rolls under specific circumstances, as noted in a memo sent from Clarke’s organization to the 248 jurisdictions targeted by PILF:

Using an unreliable and inaccurate assessment of voter registration rates, PILF wrongly asserts that the jurisdictions it has targeted have more voters on the rolls than eligible residents. It then falsely claims these high registration rates alone provide strong evidence that a jurisdiction is not fulfilling its obligation to maintain accurate voter rolls. United States Census data, which PILF apparently relies on to estimate the eligible voting population, is neither designed to measure eligible voters nor does in fact do so. Population for Census purposes is not the same as eligible population for voting purposes. For example, students, service members and others are eligible to vote in jurisdictions where they currently live, even if the Census may count them as part of the population in other areas. The figures PILF relies on to estimate registration rates fare no better. These reflect only the high-water mark rates at “book closing,” the period immediately before an election when there are typically large numbers of new registrants, and when election officials are restricted from removing people from the rolls. Even if a jurisdiction had more registered voters on its rolls than eligible population, there are many reasons why this might be proper and, indeed, evidence of compliance with the law. For example, when a registrant is thought to have changed residence, the law explicitly prohibits the removal of the voter’s name from the rolls unless either the voter has confirmed the change in writing or a sufficient waiting period has elapsed. A state complying with this requirement, then, will necessarily have ineligible voters on the rolls for a limited period of time. Likewise, in the three months prior to any federal election, states must halt most of their voter-removal efforts. At the same time, as the election approaches, new voters are registering in high numbers. This, too, will result in high registration rates when they are evaluated close to a federal election. […] PILF’s allegations of poor list maintenance in hundreds of jurisdictions around the country is baseless. Jurisdictions are not required under the NVRA or any other federal statute to take the actions PILF urges. Indeed, hasty and ill-considered list-maintenance programs are more likely to give rise to violations of the NVRA, and could put voters at risk of improper removal and, ultimately, disenfranchisement.

The trope that upwards of 3 million people voted illegally in the 2016 presidential election is so persistent that it resulted in a now-defunct voter fraud commission, which was quietly disbanded in January 2018 without presenting any evidence of widespread voter fraud.