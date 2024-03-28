Disneyland Is Dealing with a Squatter Crisis?

On March 27, 2024, Mouse Trap News posted a TikTok video positing that squatters had taken over Disneyland in California:

The video had garnered 105,000 views and 5,207 likes as of this writing.

Alongside the video, Mouse Trap News published an article "reporting" the same thing:

More Than 100 Squatters Legally Take Over Disneyland More than 100 squatters legally take over Disneyland. Essentially the squatters sit down in the Disney parks and claim it as their own. When Disney calls the police, there is nothing they can do. This is because the squatters have legal protection in the state of California and they cannot be evicted or removed by police. That means that anyone who is a squatter at Disneyland essentially lives in the parks and has a lifetime pass.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Mouse Trap News is the world's best satire and parody site. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun. So technically our slogan The Moused Trusted Name in Disney News isn't true, but we thought it was creative and funny, so we are running with it.

