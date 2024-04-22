Disney 'Suspended' Snow White in Theme Parks?

On April 24, 2024, the Disney blog Inside The Magic published an article suggesting that Disney had suspended Snow White from appearing at its parks because of an ongoing investigation. But the article's headline didn't exactly match up with the body of the story:

Disney Suspends Snow White's Presence in Theme Parks Indefinitely Amid Ongoing Investigation This Snow White won't be seeing the most magical place on earth any longer. Certain rules and regulations must be followed by cast members who work at Walt Disney World Resort or any of the Disney parks. Failure to follow those rules could result in reprimand or, at worst, firing from The Walt Disney Company.

Even from the first sentence of the article, something seemed a bit fishy. The headline simply said "Suspends Snow White," which at a glance could (and likely would) be interpreted as implying that the entire character of Snow White had been suspended.

So then why does the first sentence of the article begin with "This Snow White?"

Reading the article further revealed the truth: Snow White will still appear at Disney parks, but one specific performer will not.

In a YouTube video, that performer claimed she was fired for breaking Disney's protocols around character integrity after she posted photos on Instagram that implied that she performed as Snow White. Information we found online suggested that Disney does not allow its performers to post online as any Disney character in order to maintain the illusion that there really is only one of every character, and it's possible her posts toed the line of what Disney found acceptable. Snopes reached out to Disney and to the woman to inquire about the incident and will update the story if we hear back.

In summary, the Inside the Magic article is very carefully constructed clickbait—the headline isn't technically wrong, but is misleading. Snopes frequently receives requests to check stories on Disney movies and theme parks, including those from Inside the Magic.