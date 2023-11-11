Disney Announces 'Down,' a Heartbreakingly Sad Sequel to 'Up'?

On Nov. 5, 2023, Mouse Trap News published an article positing that Disney announced Pixar's next animated feature film, a sequel to 2009's "Up," titled "Down." According to the article, the sequel will be just as heartbreaking as the original's infamous opening sequence, with a plot focusing on Dug, the talking dog sidekick in "Up," getting sick and dying.

Disney Announces “Down” The Sad Sequel to Up Up is often considered one of the best Disney/Pixar movies ever made. In fact, the movie earned $735 million at the global box office. The touching story combined with the great characters makes for a great movie. In fact, it has a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is one of the highest-rated movies ever. Because of this success, Disney announced an Up sequel, fittingly named “Down”.

Mouse Trap News also posted the article to its TikTok page, where commenters replied with sentiments like, "Noooo leave Doug alone," implying they believed the article was real. Luckily for fans of Dug the dog, the announcement had no basis in reality. Mouse Trap News describes its output as satirical in nature, explaining in more detail on its About page:

Mouse Trap News is the world’s best satire site. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun. So technically our slogan The Moused Trusted Name in Disney News isn’t true, but we thought it was creative and funny, so we are running with it.

