Disney Selling ABC and New Owner Wants To Cancel 'The View'?

On Sept. 17, 2023, SpaceXMania published an article positing that The Walt Disney Company was selling the ABC television network for $20 billion to a new owner who announced he planned on cancelling the ABC show "The View":

Breaking: Disney Is Selling ABC For $20 Billion, New Owner Wants The View Cancelled It's the end of an era in the broadcasting world as Disney is set to sell ABC for a mere $20 billion, a move that has not only shocked the industry but also ignited a series of debates about the future of television and, more specifically, the fate of the long-standing talk show, "The View." [ ... ] The acquisition of ABC has been credited to billionaire entrepreneur Vincent Marquez, a relatively unknown name in the entertainment industry but a significant player in real estate and tech sectors. While Marquez has managed to keep a low profile over the years, this acquisition has thrust him into the spotlight. Marquez, upon acquiring the network, has made his intentions clear: he wants to overhaul ABC's programming. His first order of business? The potential cancellation of "The View," a talk show that's been a cornerstone of daytime television for over two decades.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. As originally published, the article features a "Satire" label above its headline and originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Please note that the article under the category "SATIRE" are satirical in nature and are not meant to be taken seriously. These articles are meant to be humorous and are often entirely made up. We make no claim that the information presented in these articles is true or accurate.

The SpaceXMania article was published in the wake of news coverage in mid-September 2023 reporting that The Walt Disney Company was in fact considering bids for ABC and other television properties it currently owns. However, none of the potential new owners was named "Vincent Marquez," nor did anyone involved in reported negotiations mention plans to drop "The View" from ABC's television lineup.

