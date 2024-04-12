Disney Bought Jeffrey Epstein's Island to Build a Theme Park?

On March 8, 2024, Mouse Trap News posted a TikTok video positing that Disney was buying the island of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to build a theme park:

The video had gained more than 183,000 views and 12,000 likes, as of this writing.

Along with the video, Mouse Trap News published an article with the same story:

The Walt Disney Company Buys Epstein Island The Walt Disney Company officially buys Epstein Island. They plan to build a new theme park there as well as make it a stop for their cruise ships. In fact, Disney purchased the island for a whopping $3 billion.

However, this item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. Mouse Trap News describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Mouse Trap News is the world's best satire and parody site. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun. So technically our slogan The Moused Trusted Name in Disney News isn't true, but we thought it was creative and funny, so we are running with it.

In June 2023, we debunked a rumor that Disney Cruises made a stop on Epstein's island.

