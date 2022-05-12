Did Trey Gowdy Praise ‘2000 Mules’?

Claim Former congressman Trey Gowdy praised the film “2000 Mules” after attending its premiere.

Fact Check

In May 2022, a fake quote was attributed to former congressman Trey Gowdy in an attempt to hype the film “2000 Mules” on social media:

This is not a genuine quote from Gowdy. It doesn’t appear on Gowdy’s social media feeds, nor does it appear in any genuine news articles about “2000 Mules” or Gowdy.

Gowdy confirmed to The Associated Press that this quote is fake and that he had never seen or even heard of the film: “Both assertions are completely false. Never said it. Didn’t attend. Never heard of the movie much less seen the movie. So, it’s false at every level.”

“2000 Mules” is a documentary released in May 2022 by Dinesh D’Souza, a right-wing political commentator who received a pardon from former U.S. President Donald Trump after pleading guilty to violating campaign finance laws in 2014. The film attempts to further the discredited premise that the 2020 election was marred by widespread voter fraud.

A number of news organizations looked into the movie’s claims and found them to be sorely lacking. The Washington Post said the film offered the “least convincing election-fraud theory yet.” The Associated Press wrote that there were “gaping holes” in the film’s claims, and the Denver Post wrote that the film used “faulty assumptions, anonymous accounts and improper analysis of cellphone location data.”

The movie has received little to no attention from mainstream conservative media outlets.