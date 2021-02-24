Did Biden Cancel Operation Talon?

It's unclear whether or not Operation Talon was ever in operation.

The Biden administration had "nothing to do with this decision," according to an ICE official. Homeland Security Investigations, a division of ICE, still investigates sex crimes committed by noncitizens.

"Operation Talon," a program planned in the final weeks of the Trump administration aimed at deporting sex offenders, was suspended by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In February 2021, a number of attention-grabbing posts started circulating on social media claiming that U.S. President Joe Biden had canceled a Trump-era program called “Operation Talon” that was tasked with deporting sex offenders. The website Human Events, for example, wrote:

Biden cancels Trump’s ‘Operation Talon’ Program that Targeted Sex Offenders Living in U.S. Illegally Biden has made it clear that his number one mission as president is to undo everything the Trump administration accomplished over the last four years. His newest cancellation simply does not make sense. Biden’s administration recently cancelled Operation Talon, a Trump administration program aimed at removing convicted sex offenders living in the United States illegally.

Some social media posts claimed that this “Operation Talon” program was responsible for “thousands of arrests” and that Biden canceled the program based on the baseless, conspiratorial claim that the top echelons of the Democratic Party are somehow involved in child trafficking.

So what exactly is Operation Talon and did Biden really cancel it? Here’s what we’ve been able to find out.

Operation Talon was planned in the final weeks of the Trump administration.

It’s unclear if this program was ever implemented. As of this writing, it doesn’t appear that this program was responsible for any arrests or deportations.

ICE either “canceled” or “temporarily suspended” this program in early February as it awaited guidance from the Biden administration.

The decision to “cancel” or “suspend” this program was made by ICE officials without input from the Biden administration.

ICE still investigates sex crimes through its Homeland Security Investigations division.

The claim that Biden canceled Operation Talon started in the days following a report published by The Washington Post on Feb. 7, 2021, that examined some of the changes that may take place at ICE during the Biden administration. At one point, the Post reported that it had examined emails from senior ICE officials and had learned that Operation Talon was in limbo as the agency waited for guidance from the new administration.

Emails among senior immigration officials show them eschewing most enforcement activity while waiting for more permanent guidance to be issued in the coming days. ICE officials also canceled Operation Talon, a nationwide operation targeting sex offenders subject to deportation that had been planned in the final weeks of the Trump administration, emails show. A senior ICE official said the Biden administration had nothing to do with that decision. Speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters, the official said they had not heard about the operation, but that it was possible that career staffers had planned it and set it aside while awaiting new instructions from the Biden team. The official noted that Homeland Security Investigations, a separate wing of ICE that conducts criminal investigations, has continued investigating sex offenses involving U.S. citizens and noncitizens.

A senior ICE official told the Post that the “Biden administration had nothing to do with (the) decision [to cancel Operation Talon].” Furthermore, the report stated that ICE still investigates sex offenses via the Homeland Security Investigations division.

While The Washington Post noted that “Operation Talon” was not the main vehicle for ICE’s sex crime investigations, 18 state attorney generals penned a letter to the White House asking for this program to be reinstated.

We did not put an official true-or-false rating on this story because there are still a lot of unknowns about Operation Talon. For instance, we were unable to find any news releases from the White House or ICE from the Trump era that touted this new program. While the Post reports that this program was planned in the final weeks of the Trump administration, it’s unclear if this program was ever actually implemented. It’s also unclear if this program was “canceled” or if it is just temporarily on hold for review.

We’ve reached out to ICE and the White House for more information, and we will update this article accordingly.