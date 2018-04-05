CLAIM

Officials in the village of Deerfield, Illinois passed an ordinance banning assault weapons.

True

RATING

True

ORIGIN

A village just north of Chicago, Illinois began garnering media attention in April 2018 for an ordinance passed by local leaders banning high-capacity firearms and magazines, with hefty fines for violators.

The ban, which was passed by the Deerfield village board on 2 April 2018, applies to assault weapons only, which are defined in the ordinance as “a semiautomatic rifle, pistol, or shotgun that has the capacity to accept more than ten rounds of ammunition plus another feature(s) defined in the ordinance.”

The list of weapons covered under the ordinance includes AR-15 rifles, which have been used to commit several mass shootings around the United States, including the February 2018 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida in which a gunman killed seventeen people, spurring a series of protests around the world.

The measure is slated to take effect on 13 June 2018, and includes fines of “no less than $250 and not more than $1,000” per day for people found to be in violation of the ordinance. However, village employees as well as law enforcement officers and “the organized militia of this or any other state” are exempt from having to abide by it. Owners of “antique firearms manufactured in or before 1898” are also exempt if their weapons are safely stored or displayed.

The village, which is located around 25 miles from Chicago, also released a statement addressing questions about the ordinance, including how it will be enforced:

Weapons being illegally possessed will be confiscated as authorized by the ordinance. Any other enforcement of this ordinance, including search or seizure to effect this ordinance, must comply with the requirements of State and Federal law. Members of the Department will not go “door to door” to ensure compliance.

The ban was passed unanimously by the village’s board of trustees. Two days later, the Institute for Legislative Action — the lobbying arm of the National Rifle Association — announced that it would support a lawsuit filed by another group, Guns Save Life, challenging the ordinance.

The Deerville measure was reportedly based on a similar ordinance passed in another suburb, Highland Park, in 2013. That ordinance was upheld by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and in December 2015 the Supreme Court opted not to take up a case challenging the appeals court’s decision.