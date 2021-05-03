Did a Demon Appear at Biden’s Speech?

A photograph allegedly shows a demon stranding in the back of the room during President Biden's joint address to congress.
A photograph shows a demon standing in the back of the room during President Joe Biden's 2021 joint address to Congress.

Miscaptioned
On April 29, 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden delivered his first speech before a joint session of Congress. In the days that followed, an image started to circulate online that supposedly showed a “demon” standing in the back of the room during the speech.

One social media user wrote:

But then… hold on! Is that a grim reaper looking figure in the back or a demon from the depths of hell? Ok, I guess it makes sense that those types would be invited to an event like this. After all, Satan does need to watch over his Spawn.

This is a genuine image from Biden’s speech, but the object cloaked in black here is not a demon the Grim Reaper, or Satan. This “suspicious” object is really just a camera. 

While this object may look like some sort of cloaked figure when looking at a blurry image, other vantage points clearly show that this is a camera. We cropped a photograph from Getty Images and zoomed in on this object to give readers a clearer picture of this camera:

The set up of Biden’s first joint address to Congress was a bit unusual due to the various COVID-19 regulations.

For instance, the number of people who could attend the event was limited (there were only about 200 guests in the 1,600-person-capacity House chamber), and everyone was required to wear a mask. While these changes impacted the audience size, the speech was filmed, generally speaking, in the same fashion as previous speeches. In fact, a similar demon camera can be seen in previous speeches delivered by former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama