CLAIM

A photograph shows three naked women campaigning for Democrats during the 2018 midterm elections.

RATING

ORIGIN

A photograph purportedly showing three naked women campaigning for Democrats ahead of the 2018 midterm election was shared by a Facebook user in November 2018:

This picture has virtually nothing to do with Democrats, the 2018 midterm elections, or U.S. politics in general. This image is a photograph taken in 2005 and shows a protest staged at the entrance of the Presidential Palace in Mexico City, Mexico.

The picture was snapped by Juan Barreto and is available via Getty Images with the following caption:

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO: Naked women, from the ‘400 People Movement’, protest at the entrance of the Presidential residence of Los Pinos in Mexico City, against the expropriation of their lands by federal deputies,16 May 2005. AFP PHOTO/Juan BARRETO (Photo credit should read JUAN BARRETO/AFP/Getty Images)

The pictured women were members of an indigenous organization known as “the Movement of 400 Peoples” who were participating in an annual protest to demand the return of land they say was taken from them by the government. According to a 2008 report from the Inter Press Agency, the group has been holding such marches in the nude since 2002: