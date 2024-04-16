Delta Force Arrested WEF Chairman Klaus Schwab at His Home in Switzerland?

Claim: World Economic Forum executive chairman Klaus Schwab was arrested by Delta Force in April 2024. Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

On April 15, 2024, the RealRawNews.com website reported Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), had been arrested by "a Delta Force strike team." The headline read, "Delta Force Arrests Klaus Schwab."

The article was also republished on RumorMillNews.com and began as follows:

A Delta Force strike team arrested 86-year-old World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab Friday following a deadly firefight that started at the fortified gate at his 7,770-square-foot, six-acre compound in Switzerland and ended in his bed-chamber, where the death-bringing geezer lay in bed hooked up to a self-dispensing Adrenochrome infusion machine, a source in General Eric M. Smith's office told Real Raw News. The overdue arrest came after White Hats formally labeled Schwab an international war criminal based on undisclosed evidence showing that he helped orchestrate the Covid plandemic and the Great Reset—the dismantlement of capitalism, the dissolution of private property rights, and the enslavement or eradication of all resistance, globally.

However, this was not a genuine news story. The RealRawNews.com "About Us" page features a disclaimer saying its author publishes humor, parody and satire:

Information on this website is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This website contains humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice on legal counsel.

In 2022, Reuters reported about a similar rumor claiming U.S. Special Forces had arrested Schwab. It wasn't true then and isn't true now.

Even so, numerous online users still shared the story about Delta Force and Schwab after apparently believing it was something that really happened. For example, we found posts on Facebook, Reddit, Truth Social and X, as well as videos on BitChute, Rumble and YouTube. In other words, these users appeared to fall for content labeled as satire.

The end of the story from RealRawNews.com made reference to another rumor claiming Schwab had been hospitalized. As we previously published, a spokesperson for the WEF said that rumor was "entirely baseless." Our reporting also elaborated about why so many conspiracy theories target Schwab and the WEF, namely because of the proliferation of unfounded rumors online following the June 2020 announcement of the organization's initiative known as the "Great Reset."

We contacted the WEF by email to ask about the false rumor of Schwab's arrest to ask if they had any reaction. We will update this story if a statement is received in response.