Did Dave Ramsey Say He Doesn’t Believe in Stimulus Checks Because if You Need Them ‘You Were Pretty Much Screwed Already’?
The radio host made a comment on Fox News that was received unfavorably by many.
- Published 12 February 2021
Claim
Rating
Origin
During an appearance on Fox News, financial adviser and radio host Dave Ramsey made a comment that many people found to be tone deaf to the hardships of the coronavirus pandemic, at best.
The comment came when “America’s Newsroom” host Bill Hemmer asked Ramsey how much money he thought Americans should receive in the next round of pandemic stimulus checks. Ramsey answered he didn’t “believe in” stimulus checks because if people need them that bad, they were already “screwed.” Video of the exchange can be viewed here:
Fox News guest Dave Ramsey: "I don't believe in a stimulus check because if $600 or $1400 changes your life you were pretty much screwed already. You got other issues going on." pic.twitter.com/6r1kTCxt8E
— John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) February 11, 2021
Ramsey was referencing financial aid in the form of money sent directly to many Americans in an effort by both the Trump and Biden administrations to mitigate economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, including business closures and layoffs. The comment drew immediate backlash, like this tweet from attorney and journalist Imani Gandy:
"I don't believe in CPR because if you can't breathe you were pretty much screwed already." – this ding dong, basically
— ⚓️🚢Imani Gandy 🚢⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) February 11, 2021