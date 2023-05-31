Does a Pic Show Real White Bats?

Claim: A photograph showing three, white bats depicts actual living creatures. Rating: About this rating Miscaptioned

On May 31, 2023, a Twitter meme account posted a picture of three adorable, white bats with the caption: "These are white bats and they look like pomeranians with wings."

While they may or may not look like Pomeranians with wings, the photographs depict a collection of stuffed, white bat dolls for sale on Etsy.

The pictures come from the Etsy shop of "ArtistYANAFEDOROVA" and are made of felt with a wire frame:

White bats do exist in nature, though. One example is the Honduran white bat, whose fur also has tinges of yellow. Other white bats can form through rare, genetic mutations that cause albinism.

Because the picture depicts bat dolls and not real animals, we rate this claim as "Miscaptioned."