An image supposedly showing a cruise ship dumping human waste into the ocean near a coastal city is frequently shared on social media. One popular iteration with more than 30,000 shares was posted by Facebook user Mena Anjos on 19 January 2019 along with the caption (translated via Google) “You know what this is? It’s the discharges from the floating cities they call cruise ships”:

A number of social media users commented and shared this image with more explicit descriptions of what it supposedly showed:

You know what this is? It’s the discharges from the floating cities they call cruise ships…but it’s ok because tourism…looks like terrorism to me… The cruise ship @MSCCrucerosArg discharging its sewers in the port of Punta del Este… This is a cruise ship dumping excrement. You know what this is? It’s the discharges from the floating cities they call cruise ships. Disgusting! Boycott until they discharge at port into a waste water treatment facility!

This is a genuine photograph showing two dark, brownish clouds in the waters surrounding a cruise ship, but it doesn’t document that ship’s dumping human waste into the ocean. Rather, it captures a cruise ship dropping anchor off the coast of Punta del Este, Uraguay.

After this image went viral in January 2019 (along with its unsavory claims about waste and pollution,) Alejandro Nario, Uruguay’s National Director of the Environment (Dinama), took to Twitter to explain what the photograph actually depicted. According to Nairo, this image captured the cruise ship’s starting up its turbines before dropping anchor, and thus the brown clouds visible in the water are sand and mud churned up from the water’s bottom, not clouds of human excrement:

Ante consultas recibidas sobre esta imagen, aclaramos: fue tomada en el momento que están acomodando el barco para fondear, las turbinas de arranque producen turbulencia con las hélices, levantando arena y barro del fondo, en una zona de poca profundidad No se trata de efluentes pic.twitter.com/e2LQnTaG5W — Alejandro Nario (@alejandronario) January 11, 2019

How do these cruise ships, which can carry thousands of passengers and crew members on multi-day trips, actually dispose of their waste? A 2017 article from the Telegraph explained: