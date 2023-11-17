Legit: Crown Royal's 'Purple Bag Project' for US Troops Is Not a Scam

Claim: A website link leads to pack.crownroyal.com and displays a genuine offer for Crown Royal's "Purple Bag Project" to send a care package to U.S. military service members. Rating: About this rating Legit

In November 2023, readers inquired via email about the website pack.crownroyal.com and wanted to know if the Crown Royal offer was a scam or legitimate. The link in question led to a purported "Purple Bag Project" from the Crown Royal Canadian whiskey brand to send care packages to deployed American military service members.

We found that this offer was legitimately hosted on the official Crown Royal website, crownroyal.com, and was not part of a scam. The page read as follows:

Crown Royal believes that it's not about what you have, but what you give and how you give it. That's why Crown Royal is honored to partner with Packages From Home to turn donated Crown Royal Bags into care packages for active American military heroes around the world. With your help, we have packed over 1 MILLION BAGS and counting.

According to the website, the "Purple Bag Project" allowed users to select four of eight different items to include in the care packages along with a personal message, all sent free of charge and without being asked for an email address, phone number or other personal information. The eight items included beef jerky, cookies, fruit snacks, nuts, peanut butter singles, popcorn, a protein bar or granola bar and tea. Alcohol is not included in the packages.

A past news release from Crown Royal's parent company, Diageo, said that the "Purple Bag Project" packed its one-millionth bag in November 2020. The project has been around since at least 2018, according to a search of Crown Royal's Facebook posts.

To pack a bag for American service members serving overseas, visit pack.crownroyal.com.