Does Video Show Crowd Yelling “Pack Yo Shit” at Trump Family?

On Jan. 23, 2021, TikTok user “german_squishy” uploaded a video titled “When Trump Leaves the White House.” The video ostensibly shows several members of the departing Trump family waving back at a crowd that is angrily yelling “pack yo shit” at them:





The video captures the Trump family arriving at Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House for the final time on Jan. 20, 2021. The original audio for that video, however, documents a fervently pro-Trump crowd and not a rudely jeering one.

The audio used to make the Mar-a-Lago crowd appear anti-Trump came from TikTok user “bengchase” and was recorded at an anti-Trump rally in Washington D.C., held on the night of Jan. 19, 2020.

Because the audio is manipulated, claims that a TikTok video show a crowd jeering at the Trump family at Mar-a-Lago on Jan. 20, 2021, are “False.”