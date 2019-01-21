In the aftermath of a controversy from a viral video that showed what appeared to be students from Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky mocking a Native American elder while wearing “Make America Great Again” hats, that school has come under increasing scrutiny. In this context, a photograph of students covered in what looks to be black body paint yelling at a black player has gone viral:

At least three reasons exist to believe this is an authentic image. First, the official Youtube page of Covington Catholic posted a (now deleted) video on 24 January 2018 titled “Colonel Crazies Compilation Video” — a reference to the nickname given to that school’s cheering section — which showed numerous students covered in black paint at several basketball games. One clip could possibly be from the same game shown in the photograph, based on the distribution of painted players and the year (2012) the video was allegedly taken:

Second, the photograph appears to be from a message board for Kentucky prep schools titled BluegrassPreps.com and was posted on 7 December 2015, well before the controversy over the recent viral video. The photo was posted as part of a discussion on whether or not “The Colonel Crazies’ treatment of inbounders” — players making an inbound pass — should change, and the thread includes posts from several individuals defending both the antics and, explicitly, the black paint, as well.

Third, the photograph appears to depict a game between Covington Catholic and “Clark County,” based on the uniform of the opposing player. This is a game that actually happened. It’s from Covington Catholic’s season opener at George Rogers Clark High School, which occurred on 27 November 2012. An archived version of Covington Catholic’s school newspaper described their opponent as “Clark County” in that game, which Covington won 59-38.

Based on comments in the BluegrassPreps message board, the intent of the black body paint was not racial but is instead a school tradition related to “black out” games, where the fans wear black to support the team. That being said, at least one person in the thread saw a connection to racist minstrel shows from the 19th century that used blackface on white actors to depict African Americans unfavorably. “That guy on the right looks like he might have been researching minstrelsy before the game,” a post reads.

We reached out to the director of athletics at Covington Catholic via email to get more clarity on their cheering practices. We will update our post if we receive a response. Regardless of intent, however, the photograph is an authentic depiction of a Covington Catholic basketball game that we infer occurred on 27 November 2012.