RECALL: Cosori Air Fryers Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazard

A wire connection in the air fryers can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards, the company said.

David Emery

Published Feb 24, 2023

(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
Image Via Consumer Product Safety Commission
Claim:
More than 2 million Cosori air fryers were recalled in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in February 2023 due to fire and burn hazards.
Rating:
Recall
Recall

Context

This Feb. 23, 2023, recall applies to Cosori air fryers with these model numbers: CP158-AF, CP158-AF-R19, CP158-AF-RXW, CP158-AF-RXR, CAF-P581-BUSR, CAF-P581-AUSR, CAF-P581-RUSR, CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB, CP137-AF-RXR, CP137-AF-RXW, CS158-AF, CS158-AF-RXB, CS158-AF-R19, CAF-P581S-BUSR, CAF-P581S-RUSR, CAF-P581S-AUSR, CO137-AF, CO158-AF, CO158-AF-RXB, CP258-AF. The brand name Cosori is on the front of each unit. The model number is printed on the bottom label of each unit and on the accompanying user manual. The units are size 3.7 and 5.8 qt. and were sold in black, gray, white, blue or red colors.

On Feb. 23, 2023, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), in conjunction with Health Canada, announced the voluntary recall of approximately 2 million Cosori air fryers in the United States, 250,000 in Canada, and 21,000 in Mexico, due to fire and burn hazards. 

The recall is based on 205 reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking, CPSC said. These include 10 reports of minor, superficial burn injuries and 23 reports of minor property damage. 

Owners of these models are advised to immediately stop using and seek replacement of the machines (instructions below): 

The recalled air fryers were sold between June 2018 and December 2022 by various retailers, including online. 

How To Replace Your Recalled Cosori Air Fryer

Full recall information, instructions, and a form to complete are available at Cosori's air fryer recall website, recall.cosori.com.

Alternatively, consumers may call Cosori toll-free at 888-216-5974 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday. 

The Consumer Product Safety Commission can be reached at 800-638-2772.

Sources

Cosori Air Fryer Recall. https://www.recall.cosori.com/. Accessed 24 Feb. 2023.

Government of Canada, Health Canada. Certain Models of Cosori-Branded Air Fryers Recalled Due to Potential Fire Hazard - Recalls, Advisories and Safety Alerts – Canada.Ca. 23 Feb. 2023, https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-models-cosori-branded-air-fryers-recalled-due-potential-fire-hazard.

"Two Million COSORI® Air Fryers Recalled by Atekcity Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)." U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Two-Million-COSORI-Air-Fryers-Recalled-by-Atekcity-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards. Accessed 24 Feb. 2023.

