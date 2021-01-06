Was the Confederate Flag Raised at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.?

A Confederate flag was spotted inside and outside the U.S. Capitol as a pro-Trump mob stormed the building.

Violence grew on Jan. 6, 2021, as a pro-Trump mob stormed the heart of the government, the U.S. Capitol, in opposition to the results of the November 2020 presidential election. The attack came after a “Stop the Steal” speech from U.S. President Donald Trump on the National Mall earlier in the day, where he again refused to accept his election loss.

Reports of a Confederate flag being seen around the Capitol were confirmed by journalists on the ground. A Washington Post metro reporter said it was being flown outside the Capitol, a Huffington Post reporter spotted the flag outside the Senate chamber, while a New York Post reporter shared a video taken near Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office, where a protester is seen standing with the Confederate flag.

Scenes from DC right now. They've raised the confederate flag outside the Capitol. — Rebecca Tan, January 6, 2021

That's the confederate flag flying outside the Senate chamber — Igor Bobic, January 6, 2021

A supporter of President Donald Trump carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington, January 6, 2021. Photo by Mike Theiler — corinne_perkins, January 6, 2021

Given that there is video and photographic evidence from multiple reporters on the ground in the Capitol, we rate this claim as “True.”