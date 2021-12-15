RECALL: Coca-Cola Voluntarily Recalls Some Minute Maid Products

Coca-Cola is recalling some Minute Maid products in some states due to potential contamination by metallic foreign matter.

In November 2021, Coca-Cola voluntarily recalled some products from a few states. The recall applied to Minute Maid Berry Punch, Strawberry Lemonade, and Fruit Punch, in the states of Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, Maine, and New Jersey, because of the possibility that they contain foreign matter such as metal bolts.

Some Minute Maid juice products are being voluntarily recalled by Coca-Cola, their parent company, due to the potential presence of foreign products in them. This is according to USA Today, and a Coca-Cola spokesperson who confirmed that the recalls had started on Nov. 10, 2021, in affected stores in a few states and had nearly been completed.

The Minute Maid products are the Berry Punch, Strawberry Lemonade, and Fruit Punch in 59 ounce cartons, which have possible foreign matter like metal bolts or washers in them. The company is recalling them from certain stores in the states of Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, Maine and New Jersey.

Coca-Cola spokesperson Ann L. Moore told USA Today that the recall was voluntary and registered by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a Class II incident. This category refers to “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

She also told People: “This product did not meet our high-quality standards due to the potential presence of foreign matter. We took this voluntary action because nothing is more important to us than providing safe, high-quality products to the people who drink our beverages.”

Moore said that the recall was almost complete on the retail level. This means that some people could still have the product in their homes as the expiration date on them extends to 2022.

