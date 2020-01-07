Did CNN Report that a ‘Trump Voter’ Shot a ‘Mentally Ill’ Mass Shooter?

On Jan. 2, 2020, the Babylon Bee published an article positing that CNN had reported a “Trump voter shot a mentally ill man in a Texas church” during a mass shooting:

CNN: ‘Trump Voter Shoots Mentally Ill Man In Church’ ATLANTA, GA — Churchgoer Jack Wilson shot and killed a mass shooter at West Freeway Church of Christ, preventing what could have been a much worse shooting. But CNN reported on the event with the headline and caption “Trump voter shot a mentally ill man in a Texas church,” causing some to question whether CNN might be a biased source of news.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

The Babylon Bee is the world’s best satire site, totally inerrant in all its truth claims. We write satire about Christian stuff, political stuff, and everyday life.

