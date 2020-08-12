Did 3 States Pull CNN’s Broadcasting License?

On Aug. 4 2020, America’s Last Line of Defense published an article positing that three states — Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana — had pulled CNN’s broadcasting license due to their failure to be truthful:

Three States Pull CNN’s Broadcasting License, ‘They Fail to be Truthful’ CNN has a long history of spreading lies and half-truths. This isn’t surprising, as they are owned by the Clinton Foundation. It seems their reign of misinformation may be starting to crumble, as today they are finally beginning to pay the price for their dishonesty as state governments are starting to take action. Three states, all led by Republican governors, have decided to pull the plug on CNN within their borders.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical. See above if you’re still having an issue with that satire thing.

