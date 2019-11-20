Did Fox News Journalist Chris Wallace Tweet Insults at Donald Trump?

In late November 2019, U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter to lob insults at Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace.

.@SteveScalise blew the nasty & obnoxious Chris Wallace (will never be his father, Mike!) away on Chris’s lowest rated (unless I’m on) morning show. This kind of dumb and unfair interview would never have happened in the @FoxNews past. Great job Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019



In response, some shared an alleged tweet authored by Wallace in response to the president.



However, Wallace did not write the above tweet. He doesn’t have a Twitter account, and likewise the tweet wasn’t sent from the account of Fox News Sunday, the news show he anchors.

Trump was indeed unhappy with Wallace over an interview with U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., about the ongoing impeachment hearings against the president. Trump has been accused by a whistleblower of attempting to extort damaging information from Ukraine about a political rival by withholding crucial military aid. Wallace had challenged Scalise, a defender of Trump, on several points. The interview can be viewed here:

Snopes.com Since 1994 A Word to Our Loyal Readers Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere. Editorial David Mikkelson

Doreen Marchionni

David Emery

Bond Huberman

Jordan Liles

Alex Kasprak

Dan Evon

Dan MacGuill

Bethania Palma

Liz Donaldson Operations Vinny Green

Ryan Miller

Chris Reilly

Chad Ort

Elyssa Young Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again. We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support. Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers. Team Snopes Support Snopes

Both Wallace and Trump are the sons of prominent fathers. Wallace is the son of the late CBS “60 Minutes” journalist Mike Wallace, while Trump’s father, Fred Trump, was a prolific developer who was responsible for building the Trump family’s real estate empire.