Does Chick-fil-A Pay a $17 Starting Wage?

A photograph supposedly showing a help-wanted bulletin featuring a starting wage of $16.50 for a position at a Chick-fil-A restaurant was widely circulated on Facebook in August 2019:

This single photograph of this lone sign led some viewers to believe that a starting wage of $16.50 was available at all Chick-fil-A locations. But that isn’t the case.

For starters, the sign notes that this wage is “based on position and availability.” In other words, this wage isn’t available to all new hires. Furthermore, Chick-fil-A restaurants are individually owned, meaning wages vary depending on location. While some Chick-fil-A franchises may offer similar wages to those featured on this sign, the wage is not a company-wide policy.

We have been unable to determine where or when this photograph was taken. However, one Chick-fil-A restaurant chain in Sacramento, California, truly did raise its starting wage to $17 hour. It’s unclear if this sign is connected to that franchise.

Eric Mason, owner of the Sacramento Chick-fil-A, told a television station in June 2019 that he was hoping to attract “hospitality professionals” with his new wage offer.

According to a CBS News report:

The owner of a Chick-fil-A location in Sacramento, California, calls it a “living wage.” In Eric Mason’s view, that would be $17 or $18 an hour, which is what he vows he’ll be paying his workers, starting Monday, June 4. The rate represents a sizable increase for employees now making $12 to $13 an hour. “As the owner, I’m looking at it big-picture and long-term,” Mason told a local news station. “What that does for the business is provide consistency, someone that has relationships with our guests, and it’s going to be building a long-term culture.”

While this Chick-fil-A restaurant is truly offering $17 an hour as a starting wage, this pay is not available at all Chick-fil-A locations. A spokesperson for the company told CBS News that because Chick-fil-A restaurants are individually owned, franchise owners set their own wages:

“Chick-fil-A restaurants are individually owned and operated, so wage decisions are made at the local level,” the spokesman said, adding that “many of our owner/operators began their careers as hourly team members.”

According to Payscale, a company that surveys employees and employers for information about wages, the average hourly rate for a Chick-fil-A employee is about $10 an hour.

While the wage mentioned on the above-displayed sign does not apply to all Chick-fil-A locations or positions, the company truly does offer “scholarship opportunities.” The company writes on its website:

We offer college scholarship opportunities and tuition discounts Chick-fil-A, Inc. recognizes and appreciates the tremendous talent and capabilities of Team Members working at their local Chick-fil-A restaurants. To help invest in their futures, Chick-fil-A restaurant Team Members can apply for college scholarships, as well as receive tuition discounts at dozens of universities across the U.S.

We reached out to Chick-fil-A for more information and will update this article if more information becomes available.