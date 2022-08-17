Yes, Liz Cheney Tweeted ‘Bring It,’ Then Lost to Trump’s Pick

Claim On Sept. 9, 2021, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. responded to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s endorsement of GOP challenger Harriet Hagemen, tweeting, “Here’s a sound bite for you: Bring it.”

On Aug. 17, 2022, a screenshot of a tweet from U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., was tweeted by @DefiantLs, showing the words, “Here’s a sound bite for you: Bring it.” We often run across bogus social media posts that were created by fake tweet generators. However, a quick search showed that this was a real tweet from Cheney’s official and verified account, @Liz_Cheney.

On Sept. 9, 2021, Cheney responded on Twitter to an endorsement from former U.S. President Donald Trump for GOP primary challenger Harriet Hageman. In Trump’s endorsement, he said that Cheney was “the Democrats’ number one provider of sound bites.” Cheney replied, “Here’s a sound bite for you: Bring it.”

Here’s a sound bite for you: Bring it. pic.twitter.com/VmET1JUs12 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 9, 2021

Eleven months later, Cheney lost the Wyoming primary to Hageman in a landslide, as was reflected in the bottom half of the Twitter screenshot. The screenshot was also shared in the r/AskThe_Donald subreddit on Reddit.

After the primary loss, The Associated Press reported that Cheney, who also served as one of the only Republicans on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, “was already looking ahead to a political future beyond Capitol Hill that could include a 2024 presidential run, potentially putting her on another collision course with Trump”:

“Our work is far from over,” she said, evoking Abraham Lincoln, who also lost congressional elections before ascending to the presidency and preserving the union. The primary results — and the roughly 30-point margin — were a powerful reminder of the GOP’s rapid shift to the right. A party once dominated by national security-oriented, business-friendly conservatives like her father now belongs to Trump, animated by his populist appeal and, above all, his denial of defeat in the 2020 election. Such lies, which have been roundly rejected by federal and state election officials along with Trump’s own attorney general and judges he appointed, transformed Cheney from an occasional critic of the former president to the clearest voice inside the GOP warning that he represents a threat to democratic norms. She’s the top Republican on the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters, an attack she referenced in nodding to her political future. “I have said since Jan. 6 that I will do whatever it takes to ensure Donald Trump is never again anywhere near the Oval Office — and I mean it,” she said Tuesday.

In sum, yes, Cheney once tweeted to both Trump and Hageman to “bring it,” then lost her primary to the latter 11 months later.