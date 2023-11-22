On May 24, 2023, SpaceXMania published an article positing that Brian Cornell, CEO of Target, had made a public statement saying that the company was "too woke," and that "we need to strike a balance. Our intention has always been to create a welcoming space for everyone, but it’s clear we’ve tipped the scales a bit too far in one direction.”

On Nov. 21, a post related to the article was belatedly published on Facebook, garnering 2,500 reactions and more than 700 comments, as of this writing. The article began:

Just in: Target CEO Admits ‘The Company Is Too Woke’ In an unexpected move that has left the retail industry buzzing, Target CEO Brian Cornell has admitted that the company may have overstepped in its attempts to be socially conscious. In a candid statement, Cornell conceded that “the company is too woke,” marking a departure from the retail giant’s recent efforts to align itself with progressive social causes.

This never happened; Cornell never made such a statement. SpaceXMania describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Please note that the article under the category “SATIRE” are satirical in nature and are not meant to be taken seriously. These articles are meant to be humorous and are often entirely made up. We make no claim that the information presented in these articles is true or accurate. Readers should exercise caution and use their own judgment when reading and interpreting our satirical articles. We take no responsibility for any actions taken based on the content of these articles.

The article likely resurfaced on the site's Facebook due to another satire site, USA NEW'S, republishing the story word-for-word on Nov. 21.

Target has in the past been the subject of internet outrage in conservative media spheres for their "progressive" product lines, such as their "LGBT Pride" merch, some of which was removed from store shelves earlier this year due to "serious safety threats" and "very aggressive behavior," according to Cornell.

SpaceXMania has fabricated at least 14 other stories concerning Target, most of which were published about six months ago. We have previously debunked related rumors, such as Target offering "tuck-friendly" bathing suits for kids.

