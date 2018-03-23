CLAIM

A gas station explosion caught on camera was caused by children using a mobile phone in the backseat of a car.

False

ORIGIN

In March 2018, a shocking video showing a car exploding at a gas station appeared on social media with a claim that it was caused by “cell and Wi-Fi signals”:

URGENT!!!### WARNING!!!!####While the driver was getting gas his kids were using the phone to text and chat until this horrific accident occurred..the cell and Wi-Fi signals cause this explosion..please do not use your phones while pumping gas.

The earliest version of the video we could find was posted by Ecuador news site Al Día in October 2017:

While the driver was refueling, the children sitting in the back were using a cell phone to chat. This unthinking act caused the accident. We would appreciate you not using your phone at gas stations.

In reality, the video shows a car exploding at a gas station in the city of São Gonçalo in southeast Brazil on 8 April 2017. There were no children in the vehicle at the time, but a female passenger was killed and the male driver — who appears to be talking with her in the video — was injured along with a second man. The newspaper O Globo reported:

Erica Lima Thiengo Siqueira, 27, was inside the car when the explosion occurred… A video from the gas station security camera, which is circulating on social networks, shows the moment of the explosion. In the images it is possible to see the driver of the vehicle, identified as Francisco José Gomes da Costa, outside the car. …Civil Police said an examination is already being carried out on the car, and that it is investigating the causes of the accident.

O Globo tweeted a second video of the incident, taken from a different angle:

Mulher morre após carro explodir em posto de gasolina em São Gonçalo; vídeo. https://t.co/62D8gI5Xn9 pic.twitter.com/9Lgf99OOnb — Casos de Polícia (@CasodePolicia) April 9, 2017

The precise cause of the explosion is not clear. The driver was refuelling with compressed natural gas, a popular alternative to gasoline and diesel in Brazil. According to some local reports, there may have been a problem with the pressure in the car’s gas cylinder. Not one of the news reports we examined mentioned using a mobile phone as a possible factor. This detail, along with the presence of children in the car, appears to have been fabricated by Al Día in its October 2017 Facebook post.

The myth that cellular phone signals can spark explosions during gas station refueling is something we first addressed back in 1999. No reliable evidence has ever been brought forward about a single gas station “flare-up” being caused by a cell phone.

The Petroleum Equipment Institute has studied hundreds of fires and explosions that took place during gas station refueling between 1992 and 2010. According to a detailed report on its findings, not one involved a mobile phone in any way — which the group makes certain to emphasize at the very beginning of its report: