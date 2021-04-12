In April 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidelines that suggested the use of tin foil face masks may be effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

On April 6, 2021, Genesius Times published an article positing that leading health officials in the U.S. were recommending the use of tin foil face masks when in public, regardless of a person’s “health or ability to fight off pathogens.”

CDC recommends everyone now wear tin foil face masks while in public. WASHINGTON — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) readied new guidelines Monday on coronavirus protections including an innovative new tin foil face mask that protects the wearer from, “all the scary stuff out there.” […] The “insulative electrical contrivance encircling the respiratory intakes” masks will be made available once the government ramps up production [of] these fashionable face masks made in the USA.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

“We strive to provide the most up-to-date, accurate fake news on the Internet. Our team of journalists, hacks, and starving writers only want one thing: to make you laugh and/or cry.”

Not to mention, the satire publication’s slogan reads, “The most reliable source of fake news on the planet.”

Real guidelines published by the CDC suggest that anyone over the age of two should wear a cloth mask any time they are in a public setting or on public transportation, as well as when visiting with people who do not live in the same household.

“Masks are a simple barrier to help prevent your respiratory droplets from reaching others. Studies show that masks reduce the spray of droplets when worn over the nose and mouth,” wrote the health agency. “You should wear a mask, even if you do not feel sick.”

A screenshot of the Genesius Times story was shared to Reddit on April 11 with a comment that read, “I want to say this is sarcasm but I just can’t convince myself for some reason.” A comment that accompanied a screenshot of the story also alluded to a supposed tin foil shortage, saying that “they took it off the market years ago because it’s so much more effective than aluminum for blocking the waves.” It’s unclear who “they” refers to, but a look at aluminum foil market trends revealed that there is no factual basis in this claim. In fact, Business Wire reported in December 2020 that the global aluminum foil packaging market grew at a rate of about 5% between 2014 and 2019. And projections made by the publisher expect the global aluminum foil packaging market to “continue its moderate growth during the next five years.”

