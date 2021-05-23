Is This a Real Cat Sanctuary on an Island in Hawaii?

The Lanai Cat Sanctuary is a shelter for more than 600 cats and is situated on an island in Hawaii.

If you are looking for some meow-tivation to adopt a pet, then check out the Lanai Cat Sanctuary in Hawaii. This is a real shelter for cats and since the early 2000s has operated on the island of Lanai, Hawaii.

tough week, so let’s all remember that in the middle of the pacific ocean, there’s a tiny little island with a beautiful cat sanctuary where over 200 cats get to live a beautiful life of luxury pic.twitter.com/UrSfDg4GdS — kate winslet’s vape coach (@theeashleyray) May 19, 2021

Currently the shelter houses more than 600 cats. From its website:

In the last few years, the sanctuary has expanded its family of cats. It rescues cats from protected areas where native and endangered ground-nesting birds such as the ‘Ua’u, the Hawaiian Petrel. Cats are also rescued from Lanai City, which is home to 3,000 residents. As a result, the Sanctuary has brought in more than 600 cats since 2015. In 2018, 200 cats were rescued. Funding comes from vacationers who visit the sanctuary and give to support our mission. Above all, Lanai Cat Sanctuary believes that cats deserve to live their best life possible. Governed by a board of directors, it is a 501c3 nonprofit led by responsible, ethical and experienced leadership in animal welfare.

The shelter was shut down for almost a year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but in March 2021 received visitors. It relies mostly on donations to sustain its operations, and faced a major drop in funds during the pandemic.

The shelter has received widespread media coverage over the years.

Check out its Instagram page here:

Given that the shelter has been widely visited and reported on by reputable outlets, we rate this claim as “True.”