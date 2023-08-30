Fact Check

Bud Light Suffers Billions in Losses After Appointing Whoopi Goldberg Brand Ambassador?

"The appointment of Goldberg, known for her frank views and polarizing opinions, was a gamble for Bud Light," an online article claimed.

Jordan Liles

Published Aug 30, 2023

Whoopi Goldberg attends the 2021 ACE Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on Nov. 02, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Whoopi Goldberg attends the 2021 ACE Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on Nov. 02, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Claim:
Bud Light suffered billions of dollars in losses immediately after appointing Whoopi Goldberg as its brand ambassador.
Rating:
Originated as Satire
Originated as Satire

About this rating

On Aug. 25, 2023, the USA World News website on faithhopel.info published a story with the headline, "Breaking: Bud Light Suffers Billions in Losses Immediately After Appointing Whoopi Goldberg as Their Brand Ambassador." It was also posted on lajthiza.info, usacommunity.live, moralstory.press, and potentially other websites.

The article about Bud Light purportedly having hired "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg began as follows:

In an already tumultuous year for Bud Light, the brand finds itself in another quandary. Only days after announcing Whoopi Goldberg as their new brand ambassador in an audacious attempt to revive flagging sales, the beer giant is now reporting a staggering loss of billions in market value.

Bud Light's decision to bring on board Goldberg, an award-winning actress, comedian, and 'The View' co-host, was a bold move that was met with mixed reactions. Lauded by some for its audacity, it was also seen by others as a desperate attempt to revive a brand beleaguered by controversy and declining sales. However, no one could have predicted the catastrophic financial blow that was to follow this high-profile announcement.

Bud Light's market value plummeted drastically within days of the announcement, with the company reportedly losing billions. Although it's challenging to attribute this sharp decline to a single event conclusively, the timing of the loss with Goldberg's appointment has raised eyebrows.

A search of Facebook showed that users were placing blind faith in the article, despite the fact that a quick Google search for this supposedly "breaking" story produced zero results from any credible news websites.

Variations of the phrase, "Go woke, go broke," turned up in the comments of several Facebook posts. The mentions of "woke" or "wokeness" refer to a politically tinged controversy surrounding Bud Light's previous partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, which made headlines earlier in 2023.

The truth was that the "breaking news" about Bud Light hiring Whoopi Goldberg appeared to have simply originated on another website as content labeled "satire."

Apparently, in the hours before USA World News published its story, the website chimniii.com posted an article with the headline, "Raise a Glass: Bud Light Taps Whoopi Goldberg to Drive Sales Revival."

Later on the same day, chimniii.com put out another story titled, "Unexpected Outcome: Bud Light's Choice of Whoopi Goldberg Leads to Billions in Losses." Both articles were filed under the website's category of "satire."

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.

Sources

Mikkelson, David. "Why We Include Humor and Satire in Snopes.Com." Snopes, 15 Aug. 2019, https://www.snopes.com/notes/why-we-include-humor-and-satire-in-snopes-com/.

By Jordan Liles

Jordan Liles is a Senior Reporter who has been with Snopes since 2016.

Read More

Become
a Member

Your membership is the foundation of our sustainability and resilience.

Perks

Ad-Free Browsing on Snopes.com
Members-Only Newsletter
Cancel Anytime
$50.00 per year
$12.50 every 3 months
$5.00 per month
Choose your membership, or see other ways to help
default