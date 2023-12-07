Fact Check

Did Bryan Cranston Say He Worries About the Sanity of Trump Supporters?

The "Breaking Bad" actor's purported words are regularly shared in meme form.

Alex Kasprak

Published Dec 7, 2023

(Jeff Schear/Getty Images for NYCWFF)
Image Via Jeff Schear/Getty Images for NYCWFF
Claim:
Brian Cranston said "I've stopped worrying about the president's sanity. He's not sane. And the realization of his illness doesn't fill me with anger, but with profound sadness. What I now worry about is the sanity of anyone who can still support this deeply troubled man to lead our country."
Rating:
Correct Attribution
Correct Attribution

About this rating

Context

Cranston posted this statement on Twitter, now X, in April 2020.

A quote attributed to actor Bryan Cranston conveyed his belief that former U.S. President Donald Trump was "not sane," but that he was more worried about "the sanity of anyone who can still support this deeply troubled man to lead our country." Left-leaning social media accounts frequently share the quote:

The quote's authenticity is easily verified, because it comes from a Tweet Cranston published in April 2020 that is still visible today:

The remarks came amid the controversy generated by Trump's suggestion that injecting a "disinfectant" into the body could be a treatment for COVID-19.

Because Cranston wrote these words; the quote is correctly attributed to him.

Sources

