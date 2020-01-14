Did Mom Beat Son to Death For Refusing to Dress Like a Girl?

In February 2019, a young boy died in Guanajuato, Mexico, after allegedly suffering physical abuse from his mother. While the original reporting focused on the trauma suffered by the child and the arrest of his mother, identified as Margarita “N,” later iterations included a wrinkle in the crime: The boy was murdered because he refused to wear a dress.

In December 2019, 10 months after the death of 7-year-old Karol Rámon, the website Newstarget.com reported that an “LGBT-obsessed” mother had beaten her son to death because he refused to dress like a girl:

Yet another innocent, underage boy has been brutally victimized by the Cult of LGBTQ for refusing to become one of them. Seven-year-old Karol Rámon, as the media is calling him, was reportedly “beaten with a belt, a chair, a whip and even a hammer” by his lesbian mother, identified as Margarita, simply because he objected to her perverted fetish that he dress like a girl.

The claim that this boy was beaten to death because he refused to wear a dress is not based on factual information. The Office of the Attorney General made no mention of clothing choice as a possible motive in the agency’s March 2019 statement about the boy’s death. A spokesperson for the Guanajuato Prosecutor’s Office also told the news site AFP that the claim this boy was killed for refusing to wear a dress was false:

“That information is false. There is nothing to mention that (the murder) had to do with the child’s clothing, that he dressed in this or that way, that he had to do with his sex … I don’t know where they took that information from.”

The tragic story was first reported on by local news outlets in March 2019, a few days after the boy was admitted to a private sanitarium and pronounced dead. Proceso.com.mx reported that the hospital staff alerted authorities immediately after seeing the boy’s gruesome injuries. The website also reported that his mother acknowledged to authorities that she “inflicted so much physical abuse that the child’s body did not resist.”

Proceso’s report also included a sentence about the boy’s living situation that mentioned his mother was a lesbian. While this detail was not the focus of this news article, it eventually led to rumors about his death.

A few days after Proceso’s report, the website La Opinion published an article that claimed a lesbian couple had beaten their son to death after he refused to wear a dress (translated via Google):

A terrible crime has shocked the inhabitants of the community of Juventino Rosas, in Guanajuato, and Mexico in general, which claimed the life of a 7-year-old boy, whose life was taken by his own mother and his partner, of the same sex, and all for not wanting to fulfill a whim. The minor, who was identified as Karol Ramón, was mistreated by his mother and his partner constantly. But these women ended up giving him a brutal beating, after the boy refused to dress in clothes that are for girls.

La Opinion cited no sources for the claim that Karol was killed for refusing to wear a dress. Additionally, this article falsely claimed that Margarita’s partner was a “fugitive” and was wanted in connection with the boy’s death. While neither of these claims was accurate, this report was picked up and spread by a number of other outlets.

Tabasco Hoy reprinted the La Opinion piece verbatim. The claim was also rehashed in an article published by ACI Prensa. On June 20, 2019, this story reached a larger English-speaking audience when the Daily Wire published an article entitled: “Boy, 7, Reportedly Beaten To Death By Mother For Refusing To Dress Like A Girl.”

While this version of events was widely spread, the Guanajuato Regional Prosecutor’s Office stated no evidence existed to support this claim. The Prosecutor’s Office also said no evidence linked the mother’s partner to the crime.

ACI Prensa added a correction to its story: “A previous version of this article indicated that a “lesbian couple beats a child because he refused to dress as a woman” based on local media reports. The Guanajuato Regional Prosecutor’s Office based in Celaya told the Animal Politico website that only the child’s mother, Margarita “N”, was involved and has no evidence that the motive was the child’s clothing.”

The Daily Wire added a similar update: “According to a correction posted by ACI Prensa on Thursday, the Guanajuato Regional Prosecutor’s Office reportedly said there is “no evidence” that the motive for the child’s murder was due to his clothing, contradicting local reports. The motive remains unclear.”

The Attorney General’s office told La Republica that the boy was allegedly killed by his mother, that the mother’s partner was not involved, and that there was “no basis” to claim that the boy was killed because he would not dress like a girl: