Did Lauren Boebert Ask Why Africans Immigrated to US 'If They Didn't Want To Be Slaves?'

Claim: Rep. Lauren Boebert, on the social media platform X, asked, "Why did the Africans immigrate here if they didn't want to be slaves?" Rating: About this rating False

In late December 2023, as GOP Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley's answer to the question "What caused the Civil War?" went viral, a purported post by Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., on X gained traction as well — as "the worst" post about the Civil War:

The screenshot did not capture a real post by the congresswoman. Instead, it was a post from a spoof account, @LaurenBoobert, that has since been suspended. Boebert's official handle on X is @RepBoebert.

Because Boebert did not author the pictured post, the claim is False.