Did Lauren Boebert Ask Why Africans Immigrated to US 'If They Didn't Want To Be Slaves?'

A close reading of the username behind this question provides important context.

Alex Kasprak

Published Dec 28, 2023

Rep. Lauren Boebert, on the social media platform X, asked, "Why did the Africans immigrate here if they didn't want to be slaves?"
False
False

In late December 2023, as GOP Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley's answer to the question "What caused the Civil War?" went viral, a purported post by Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., on X gained traction as well — as "the worst" post about the Civil War:

The screenshot did not capture a real post by the congresswoman. Instead, it was a post from a spoof account, @LaurenBoobert, that has since been suspended. Boebert's official handle on X is @RepBoebert.

Because Boebert did not author the pictured post, the claim is False.

Alex Kasprak is an investigative journalist and science writer reporting on scientific misinformation, online fraud, and financial crime.