Did Lauren Boebert Ask Why Africans Immigrated to US 'If They Didn't Want To Be Slaves?'

In late December 2023, as GOP Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley's answer to the question "What caused the Civil War?" went viral, a purported post by Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., on X gained traction as well — as "the worst" post about the Civil War:
The screenshot did not capture a real post by the congresswoman. Instead, it was a post from a spoof account, @LaurenBoobert, that has since been suspended. Boebert's official handle on X is @RepBoebert.
Because Boebert did not author the pictured post, the claim is False.
