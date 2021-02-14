Was the ‘Most Loved Line’ in ‘Blazing Saddles’ a ‘Mistake’?

Snopes debunks a wide range of content, and online advertisements are no exception. Misleading ads often lead to obscure websites that host lengthy slideshow articles with lots of pages. It’s called advertising “arbitrage.” The advertiser’s goal is to make more money on ads displayed on the slideshow’s pages than it cost to show the initial ad that lured them to it. Feel free to submit ads to us , and be sure to include a screenshot of the ad and the link to where the ad leads.

An ad that is included as a paid link on the websites of several media outlets uses a picture of actress Madeline Kahn from the 1974 Mel Brooks classic film “Blazing Saddles” to present the claim that the film’s “most loved line was a mistake.”

This is textbook clickbait. The link takes you to a virtually endless slideshow (which increases ad revenue by providing more room for advertisements) that never identifies what the “most loved line” in the film actually is. At no point in this slide show, furthermore, is there discussion of how a mistake led to a line not originally intended for the film.

Because this ad makes an assertion in its headline text that is unsupported and unaddressed by the content within, we rate the claim as “False.”