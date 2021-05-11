Are Democrats Trying To Change ‘Mother’s Day’ to ‘Birthing People’s Day’?

Democrats are trying to change Mother’s Day to Birthing People’s Day.

Mother’s Day could cease to exist, if conservatives are to be believed. On May 6, 2021, Democratic U.S. Rep. Cori Bush tweeted using the term “birthing people” instead of “mothers,” resulting in a flurry of criticism and mockery from conservatives, including Fox News and Newsmax anchors.

Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show, “The Ingraham Angle,” tweeted: “Democrats replace ‘women’ with ‘birthing people.’”

Democrats replace 'women' with 'birthing people.' pic.twitter.com/i39uFLKvtp — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 7, 2021

Newsmax TV host Steve Cortes tweeted: “This upcoming Sunday is no longer Mothers Day, it’s Birthing Peoples’ Day.”

“Birthing people.” This upcoming Sunday is no longer Mothers Day, it’s Birthing Peoples’ Day. https://t.co/Wkr2P7wUk6 — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) May 6, 2021

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz also tweeted a picture in which “Mother’s” was erased and replaced by “Birthing People’s”:

As a result of the criticism, Snopes readers asked us if this means that Democrats really are attempting to replace “Mother’s Day” with the term “Birthing People’s Day.”

We learned that these claims are false.

The Democratic Party has not announced, revealed, or demonstrated any plans to replace the term “Mother’s Day” with any other phrase. On May 9, 2021, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement using only the term “Mother’s Day.” When Bush tweeted using the term “birthing people,” it was in order to be more inclusive of transgender people, including transgender men and gender-nonconforming people who also give birth, she later explained.

The controversy began with a tweet in which Bush referred to the medical challenges faced by “Black birthing people.”

Every day, Black birthing people and our babies die because our doctors don’t believe our pain. My children almost became a statistic. I almost became a statistic. I testified about my experience @OversightDems today. Hear us. Believe us. Because for so long, nobody has. pic.twitter.com/rExrMXzsSQ — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) May 6, 2021

She defended her use of the term in another series of tweets. Bush referred to Black birthing people, Black women, Black mothers, Black trans people:

The work we do in Congress is about saving lives. Health justice is about being inclusive, and it can be the difference between life and death for people. — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) May 6, 2021

Trans people give birth. Gender non-conforming people give birth. I identify as a mother, but not every person who gives birth identifies as one. Everything I do is rooted in love, a love that means that everyone’s identity is respected, welcomed, and celebrated. — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) May 6, 2021

Black birthing people matter. Black women matter. Black trans people matter. Black mothers matter. It’s past time for Congress to legislate like they do. — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) May 6, 2021

In response to her tweets, the pro-choice, pro-abortion rights advocacy group NARAL explained that the term “birthing people” was meant to be inclusive:

When we talk about birthing people, we're being inclusive. It's that simple. We use gender neutral language when talking about pregnancy, because it's not just cis-gender women that can get pregnant and give birth. Reproductive freedom is for *every* body. https://t.co/9E9qKRMJTu — NARAL (@NARAL) May 6, 2021

Bush was not the only Democrat who used this language. On May 6, Rep. Ayanna Pressley used the term “birthing people” in her reintroduction of the Maximizing Outcomes for Moms through Medicaid Improvement and Enhancement of Service Act (MOMMIES), which seeks to expand Medicaid coverage for pregnant people:

The bill extends coverage for birthing people from two months to a full year after childbirth, increasing access to primary care and reproductive health providers and ensuring that all pregnant and postpartum people have full Medicaid coverage, rather than coverage that can be limited to arbitrarily picked pregnancy-related services.

The Democrat-headed Committee on Oversight and Reforms has also used the term:

📢 Chair @RepMaloney was clear: Health equity for Black birthing people is attainable. WATCH as she opens @OversightDems' landmark hearing on the #BlackMaternalHealth crisis to address the racial disparities that hold Black birthing people from the health equity they deserve. pic.twitter.com/nwg5kkmkZP — Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) May 6, 2021

Referring to pregnant people in this way is becoming more common as a sign of inclusivity. A panel run by the Harvard Medical School’s postgraduate program used the term “pregnant and birthing people”:

Globally, ethnic minority pregnant and birthing people suffer worse outcomes and experiences during and after pregnancy and childbirth. These inequities have been further highlighted by #COVID19. Watch this panel discussion on #MaternalJustice. https://t.co/RcflQQapQo pic.twitter.com/N5m2s2SRdi — Harvard Med Postgraduate and Continuing Education (@HMSPostgradCE) November 8, 2020

The webinar panelists used the term "birthing person" to include those who identify as non-binary or transgender because not all who give birth identify as "women" or "girls." We understand the reactions to this terminology and in no way meant for it to erase or dehumanize women. — Harvard Med Postgraduate and Continuing Education (@HMSPostgradCE) November 9, 2020

In sum, Democrats as a party are not seeking to rename “Mother’s Day,” nor are they seeking to replace the word “mother” with “birthing people.” Many Democrats are, however, pushing for language that is inclusive of transgender and gender-nonconforming people who also give birth.

While many critics claimed that this language excludes pregnant women, Bush has referred to women, mothers, and birthing people in her tweets explaining the use of inclusive terminology. Furthermore, Bush has never advocated for changing the title of “Mother’s Day,” only called for language that includes more people. We thus rate this claim as “False.”

The Trans Journalists Association has a style guide on how to write about transgender issues in the media.