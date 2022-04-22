Did Binance Create a Twitter Emoji That Looked Like a Swastika?

Claim Cryptocurrency exchange company Binance briefly used a Twitter emoji that looked like a swastika.

Fact Check

Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, had to remove a Twitter emoji that looked like a swastika after a number of internet users pointed out the resemblance. In late April 2022, the company revealed a new emoji (or “hashflag,” as the feature is called on Twitter).

Binance's new logo. On a scale of 1 to 10, I'd give it a Nein… pic.twitter.com/c0eyaXEmzw — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) April 20, 2022

The new Binance emoji is a literal swastika pic.twitter.com/lCOuWuPnyF — mann0000.eth 🦇🔊 (@nftshare) April 20, 2022

The image was of a golden square with four Ls for arms, looking a lot like the symbol associated with Nazism. While the swastika symbol predates its use by fascists in Nazi Germany, the symbol is still used by neo-Nazis and other anti-Semitic extremist groups.

Soon after numerous people pointed out its connection, Binance tweeted that they were pulling it down.

Well that was obviously really embarrassing.



We’re not sure how that emoji got through several layers of review without anyone noticing, but we immediately flagged the issue, pulled it down, and the new emoji design is being rolled out as we speak. — Binance (@binance) April 20, 2022

Hashflags are a feature on Twitter that automatically adds a graphic of choice to the end of a hashtag, regardless of who tweets it. Many companies use them for their branding and have paid up to seven figures for the feature.