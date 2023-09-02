Bill Clinton Said Republicans Are ‘Simple’ and Want Americans To Be ‘Miserable’?

Claim: Former U.S. President Bill Clinton said in 2022, “The Republicans are pretty simple actually, and pretty straightforward. They say, ‘I want you to be very miserable, and I want you to be very angry. And I want you to vote for us, and we’ll make it worse, but we’ll blame them.’” Rating: About this rating Correct Attribution

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton did not mince words when he campaigned for Democratic candidates for the House of Representatives during the 2022 midterm elections.

One purported quote from Clinton made the rounds on social media. He allegedly said: "The Republicans are pretty simple, actually, and pretty straightforward. They say, 'I want you to be very miserable. And I want you to be very angry. And I want you to vote for us, and we'll make it worse, but we'll blame them.'"

Clinton did indeed say these words. At a midterm election campaign rally in November 2022 for Democratic House candidate Josh Riley in Hurleyville, New York, Clinton prefaced the remark by saying, "I'm here today because I think this is really one of the most important House races in the entire United States because of who you are." He went on to describe how he saw the Republican campaigning formula to a laughing crowd:

The Republicans are pretty simple actually, and pretty straightforward. They say, 'I want you to be very miserable, and I want you to be very angry. And I want you to vote for us, and we'll make it worse, but we'll blame them.' [...] So here comes Josh who says, 'How about we make it better?' I like this guy because of what he's done with his life and because he came from a working class family [...]

Fox News livestreamed Clinton's speech on their official YouTube page. He can be heard making the remark after the 33-minute mark.

Despite Clinton's support, Republican Marc Molinaro defeated Riley at the polls.

Given that there is video footage of Clinton saying those words, which were also widely reported in the news media, we rate this claim as a Correct Attribution.