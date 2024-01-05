Did Bill Clinton Once Say This About Making Mistakes and Learning from Them?

Claim: Former U.S. President Bill Clinton reportedly once said, "If you live long enough, you'll make mistakes," and, "If you learn from them, you'll be a better person. It's how you handle adversity, not how it affects you. The main thing is never quit, never quit, never quit." Rating: About this rating Correct Attribution Context It was unknown if Clinton said anything between the phrases "you'll make mistakes" and "if you learn from them," or whether the quote was one continuous thought. Credible newspapers printed the quote, placing attribution (which can serve the same purpose as ellipses) between the phrases.

This was a genuine quote by the former president, according to newspaper archives. He was quoted saying it while campaigning for president in 1992. At the time, he was serving as the governor of Arkansas.

However, that truth deserved a small caveat: While the purported quote by Clinton on social media was one continuous statement, it was unknown if that was really the case. Our source for confirming Clinton's attribution — newspapers including The New York Times — placed attribution ("he said") between the phrases, "you'll make mistakes" and "if you learn from them." Attribution can serve the same purpose as ellipses.

Based on our research, no video or audio recordings of Clinton saying the quote existed. We asked the William J. Clinton Presidential Library & Museum for a transcript of the campaign speech in which the quote reportedly appeared. We will update this story if we receive more information.

While we have yet to locate a transcript or recording of the quote, we did find it in a story by The New York Times, published on June 29, 1992: That story read:

In several recent campaign appearances, he has openly philosophized that political life can be unfair and denuding, and that running for public office is a trade-off in which enduring low blows and pitiless scrutiny must be endured in order to have an opportunity to lead and change. "If you live long enough, you'll make mistakes," he said in one speech. "But if you learn from them, you'll be a better person. It's how you handle adversity, not how it affects you. The main thing is never quit, never quit, never quit."

The quote also appeared in the July 12, 1992, edition of Long Island's Newsday. That newspaper's archives have been digitized and are available via Newspapers.com: