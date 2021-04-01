Did Bill Belichick Shake His Head at Mac Jones’ Overthrow?

Cameras caught Bill Belichick shaking his head at quarterback Mac Jones' overthrowing a football at a University of Alabama Pro Day showing.

In late March 2021, a video was shared that showed Bill Belichick shaking his head moments after NFL prospect Mac Jones overthrew a football. The New England Patriots coach was on hand to attend the University of Alabama football team’s pro days. In the video, he was standing next to San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan:

Mac Jones had an overthrow on a deep ball… and the cameras turned to Bill Belichick shaking his head. pic.twitter.com/mnQIImFLBD — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 30, 2021

The video appeared in articles that were shown to Google Discover users. For example, one story said: “Bill Belichick isn’t impressed with Mac Jones throw at Alabama pro day.” Another read: “Cameras catch Bill Belichick’s reaction to Mac Jones’ overthrow at Alabama Pro Day.”

We found no indication that Belichick was shaking his head or showing disapproval at a single overthrow by Jones.

In the video, it appeared that Shanahan and Belichick were having a conversation. The likely explanation of Belichick’s head shake was that he was reacting to something Shanahan said.

Four NFL coaches were on hand to watch Jones and other Alabama football prospects. Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints, Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears, Shanahan, and Belichick were all in attendance. The Associated Press also reported that Belichick was among a group of five general managers on hand.

In January 2021, Jones led the Alabama football team to the College Football Playoff national championship. He was also a Heisman Trophy finalist, placing third in the vote count. The team’s head coach is Nick Saban.

The same Twitter account that hosted the video of Belichick shaking his head also tweeted this video. It showed Jones throwing a deep ball with precision:

Alabama QB Mac Jones with a 50 yarder to Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith. Smith's route running is so smooth. pic.twitter.com/awD9t3Ez07 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 30, 2021

ESPN also shared more videos of the Alabama pro days that showed Jones executing a number of solid plays.

The Associated Press published a brief comment from Jones. He appeared to feel confident in his showing in front of Belichick and the other NFL coaches and general managers:

“At Alabama, they told me to sit in the picket and rip it, so that’s what I did,” Jones said. “That’s what you’re supposed to do when you’re at Alabama.” “But when the NFL comes, I’ll do whatever they tell me to do. I showed today that I can do everything that they want me to do.”

Without further evidence that Belichick was showing disapproval at a single throw of the football by a Heisman Trophy finalist who led his team to a national title, we have rated this claim as “Unproven.”