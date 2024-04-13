Justin Bieber Putting Out New Song Featuring the Lyric 'Lost Myself at a Diddy Party'?

Claim: Justin Bieber is releasing a new song in 2024 that contains the lyric "Lost myself at a Diddy party" in reference to rapper and producer Sean "Diddy" Combs. Rating: About this rating Unproven

In April 2024, rumors spread on social media platforms including TikTok and YouTube that Justin Bieber would release a new song featuring the lyric, "Lost myself at a Diddy party," about rapper and producer Sean "Diddy" Combs. The posts included audio that purported to be Bieber singing.

The lyrics of the song narrate an experience at a party hosted by Diddy, expressing the Canadian singer's disillusionment with fame and fortune. The opening verse contains the following lyrics:

"Lost myself at a Diddy party, didn't know that's how it go, I was in it for a new Ferrari, but it cost me way more than my soul, wasn't worth all the fortune and fame."

However, there was no concrete evidence to substantiate the existence of this song, including no official confirmation from credible sources or news outlets. Many online commenters called it out as a song generated by artificial intelligence.

Snopes reached out to Bieber's management and record labels for comment, but received no immediate reply. We will update this story if they respond.

Famously discovered at age 13 by talent manager Scooter Braun, Bieber was quickly taken under the wing of R&B singer Usher. Bieber's relationship with Diddy began when the young star was reportedly 15, with Diddy acting as his mentor and the two spending time in the recording studio together. Diddy surprised fans with Bieber's inclusion on his 2023 studio release, "The Love Album: Off the Grid," with Bieber providing guest vocals on the track "Moments."

In late 2023 and early 2024, Diddy faced a string of controversies involving multiple lawsuits over alleged sexual abuse, and federal agents and other law enforcement officers searched two of his properties on March 25, 2024, reportedly as part of a sex-trafficking investigation.

Bieber's recent history

In the early 2020s, Bieber — who turned 30 in 2024 — faced health challenges, including his diagnosis of temporary facial paralysis caused by Ramsay Hunt syndrome in June 2022, which led to the postponement and eventual cancellation of his "Justice World Tour" in September 2022.

Per TMZ, Bieber was offered the headlining slot at the Coachella Festival in 2023 but declined it to focus on recording his seventh studio album, which was said to include collaborations with artists including Ed Sheeran, according to news reports. No official release date had been announced for this album as of this writing.

Following the release of his sixth studio album, "Justice," in March 2021, Bieber's only announcement on his official website regarding new music was his song with rapper Don Toliver, "Holiday," released April 2022.

Bieber interviewed his wife, model and Rhode Skin founder Hailey Bieber, for Vogue Australia in February 2023. Hinting at her husband's impending new music, Hailey said, "The new song that you just recorded, I can't stop listening to right now. Nobody knows what that is yet." However, no additional details were provided on any new songs.

While speculation regarding an alleged new Bieber song containing the lyric "Lost myself at a Diddy party" has persisted on social media, the lack of announcement or confirmation of release date on his official website or social media leads us to categorize this claim as "Unproven." Until Bieber or his representatives address the matter, the authenticity of the alleged track remains in question.