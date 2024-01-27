Did Biden Wear a Hard Hat Backwards in Photo Op with Construction Workers?

After U.S. President Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., visited a construction site in Superior, Wisconsin, on Jan. 25, 2024, to unveil the administration's $5 billion infrastructure plan, Klobuchar posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) of herself, Biden and a group of construction workers celebrating in a local barroom.
Social media users not particularly friendly to the president were quick to identify what they took to be a gaffe on Biden's part: He appeared to be wearing a hard hat backwards.
The photo is genuine. And it does look, at first glance, like Biden was wearing that hard hat backwards. But after comparing it to other photos and videos of the same event, we were forced to reach the opposite conclusion: The hat on Biden's head was facing forward, bill to the front, not backward.
We identified it as the same hard hat worn by one of the construction workers Biden met that day. Here's a photo. Compare the arrangement of the stickers :
In fact, unless we're mistaken, the hat was worn by the selfsame worker later photographed standing to Biden's right in Klobuchar's picture. Here is Biden shaking that man's hand:
Look closely, though. Which direction is the bill of that hat facing? Is the construction worker wearing it forwards or backwards? How about in this picture?
(WQOW News/Screenshot)
For an even better look, check the video below posted on YouTube by WQOW News of Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Forwards or backwards? Anyone want to razz this man for how he chooses to wear his hard hat?