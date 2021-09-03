Did Biden Visit Tree of Life Synagogue?

Despite Biden's claim that he spent time at the Tree of Life synagogue after the mass shooting, we found no evidence to substantiate that, and the executive director of Tree of Life says Biden never visited.

In September 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden held a virtual address with a number of Jewish leaders in the days before Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. During his remarks, Biden talked about the “scourge of anti-Semitism” and at one point said that he visited the Tree of Life synagogue after an October 2018 mass shooting that killed 11 people in 2018.

Here’s a transcript of the remark from the White House. You can view this comment at the 8:10 mark of the included video.

I used to think that hate could be defeated, it could be wiped out. But I learned a long time ago, it can’t. It only hides. It hides. It hides under the rocks. And given any oxygen at all, it comes out. It’s a minority view, but it comes out and it comes out raging. And it’s been given too much oxygen in the last 4, 5, 7, 10 years, and it has seen itself, whether it was — I remember spending time at the — you know, going to the — you know, the Tree of Life Synagogue, speaking with the — just — it just is amazing these things are happening — happening in America. https://youtu.be/KnVB7mdFe7Y?t=490

Shortly after Biden’s remarks, Barb Feige, executive director of the Tree of Life, told the New York Post that Biden did not visit the synagogue in the days following the attack, nor has he visited in the three years since.

Barb Feige, executive director of the Tree of Life, said that Biden did not visit the synagogue in the nearly three years since the anti-Semitic attack. In a phone interview, Feige, executive director since July 2019, said firmly that “no” Biden didn’t visit, even before taking office when he had a lower public profile as a former vice president and then-Democratic presidential candidate.

Biden said that he remembered “spending time at the … Tree of Life Synagogue,” but we have not been able to find any record of such a visit. Biden also said that he remembered “speaking with” people at the Synagogue. It’s possible Biden made a phone call after the shooting, but we have no record of that call either.

Biden has made several public comments about this shooting. In the immediate aftermath, while Biden was campaigning for Ohio Democrats, he criticized the inflammatory rhetoric of former U.S. President Donald Trump, according to ABC News, saying that “It’s on our leaders to set the tone, to dial down the temperature” and to add “dignity to our national dialogue.”

"Words matter…words from our leaders matter," says Former VP Joe Biden while campaigning for Ohio Democrats. "This is a time for American leaders of all political stripes, all of us, to think about consoling the victims and uniting this country." https://t.co/ElFXUTcbap pic.twitter.com/yj21uzphyn — ABC News (@ABC) October 29, 2018

Biden has also put out statements on social media to mark the anniversary of the deadly attack.

Today, we remember the lives taken one year ago at the Tree of Life Synagogue. We must constantly strive to live up to the American ideal that we're all created equal, while facing the harsh reality that hate has long torn us apart. The battle isn't over. We must end this hate. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 27, 2019

Two years ago, a white supremacist entered Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue and perpetrated the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in American history. May the memories of those we lost be a blessing — and may we never stop fighting the scourges of anti-Semitism and gun violence. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 28, 2020

We reached out to the White House and will update this article if more information is made available.