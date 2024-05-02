Biden Posted 'I'm Stroking My [Expletive]' on Social Media?

Claim: U.S. President Joe Biden posted a picture of a notepad on X (formerly Twitter) reading, "I'm stroking my s*** rn." Rating: About this rating Fake

On May 1, 2024, a user on X named @kloogans posted a purported screenshot of a post from U.S. President Joe Biden's official @POTUS account – also on X – including an image of a white notepad showing the words "I'm stroking my s*** rn." The note ended with Biden's signature. The post's caption from @kloogans read, "What did he mean by this." (The letters "rn" are short for "right now.")

Most users replying to @kloogans appeared to realize the supposed Biden post screenshot was fake and had been created as a joke. However, if there's one thing we've learned over the last three decades since the inception of Snopes, it's that there will usually be at least a few people who believe content others deemed obviously fake. It's these kinds of topics that sometimes elicit further comments from political partisans who claim to be in disbelief such content would be fact-checked, as if 100% of online users are well-versed in everything about technology and internet culture.

"Is this real," one user replied to @kloogans' post. "Is this real," a second person asked. "No community notes so this must be real," another user joked.

In a separate post, former NFL wide receiver and Super Bowl LV champion Antonio Brown shared the same fake screenshot as a joke. One user felt the need to reply to him with the words, "Photoshopped clearly."

The fake screenshot was also shared as a joke by the popular Elon Musk parody account @ElonMuskAOC.

A search for other reposts of the fake screenshot found at least one on Instagram from the @fakenewsnetwork account.

The apparent inspiration for the creation of the fake Biden post came from a post made early in the morning on May 1 on Biden's official @POTUS account on X. That post included an image of a notepad and the words, "Mental health is health."

