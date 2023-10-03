Did Biden Order FBI to Make Unannounced Home Visits of Over 100K Trump Supporters?

Claim: U.S. President Joe Biden ordered the FBI to make unannounced "knock and talk" visits to the homes of over 100,000 supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Rating: About this rating Unfounded

On Sept. 30, 2023, a user on X posted a purported shocking news development: U.S. President Joe Biden allegedly ordered the FBI to make unannounced "knock and talk" visits to the homes of hundreds of thousands of supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The post was created by @RetroCoast. The account appeared to primarily concentrate on posting vintage American pictures from the 1960s, 1970s and other decades. Its replies were also filled with what looked to be right-wing political viewpoints.

The post (archived) read, "Breaking: Biden has ordered the FBI to make unannounced home visits to Trump supporters nationwide. Over 100,000 such 'knock and talk' visits have occurred. The FBI agents say, 'You haven't done anything wrong yet, we just want to talk...' Is this a form of voter intimidation?"

Generally, knock-and-talk visits conducted by law enforcement officers involve knocking on a door, speaking with the occupants and asking for permission to search the residence. "This technique is practiced in the absence of an arrest or search warrant and is considered a consensual encounter between police and citizens," the FBI Law Enforcement Bulletin published in 2006.

As for the post in question, we found no demonstrable evidence that would support the rumor that Biden had made such an order, or that the FBI was carrying out hundreds of thousands of visits to homes of Trump supporters.

A rating of "True" or "False" cannot be applied in a case where there's not a shred of documentation or other proof. We created a fact-check rating named "Unfounded" for claims just like this one. Such claims typically originate as hearsay, speculation or groundless rumor.

We contacted the White House, FBI and U.S. Justice Department by email to ask about the post. We received no responses by the following morning.

Multiple users replied to @RetroCoast to ask for data and sources that would help to confirm the claim that had been made. We also reached out to the user to ask for proof that "over 100,000" home visits had been conducted of Trump supporters. This article will be updated if we receive a response relevant to our inquiry.

For more information about knock-and-talk visits, we refer readers to the FBI Law Enforcement Bulletin post. The article examines whether such home visits violate the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. That amendment reads as follows: