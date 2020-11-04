Did Biden Liken Playing Ball with Black Athletes to ‘The Green Mile’?

U.S. Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020. Read our live Election Day fact-checking. Browse our coverage of candidates and the issues. Check your state’s vote-by-mail rules and regulations. Send us tips when you see misinformation online. And just keep fact-checking.

While recapping his 2020 bid for the presidency with reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said that during his time working as a lifeguard at a country club, he played ball with “a lot of great Black athletes,” and that while he didn’t know them, “it was a great education” similar to the film “The Green Mile.”

Biden: "I had a job with a nice country club kind of pool as a lifeguard .. I played ball with a lot of great black athletes but I didn’t know them. I mean, we knew each other. They were friends. But I didn’t know them. And it was a great education. It was like the Green Mile." pic.twitter.com/l5CeRN9Lue — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 3, 2020

Readers asked Snopes if Biden’s remarks were accurately reported in this instance. They were. While speaking with reporters on Nov. 3, Biden said the following, which can be found at the 3:17 mark:

When I started off as a kid, I had a job at a nice country club kind of pool as a lifeguard. I wanted to work on the east side because I knew I played ball with a lot of great Black athletes, but I knew that I — you know — I didn’t know them. I mean, we knew each other. We were friends, but I didn’t know them, and it was a great education. It was like, The Green Mile, you know. You’ve seen the movie?

Adapted from a novel written by Stephen King, “The Green Mile” is a 1999 movie that details the disparity in the lives of and treatment between prisoners, one of whom is white and the other Black, in a Louisiana penitentiary during the Great Depression. John Coffey, the Black prisoner, is sentenced to die for the rape and murder of two young girls — a crime that he did not commit. Paul Edgecomb, the white prisoner, played by Tom Hanks, is able to manipulate the prison system and his sentence because of his race and education.

In the interview, Biden went on to say that there were people that he “had known for a long time” that had lived in a middle of a city or county that was white, and they “didn’t know anybody.”