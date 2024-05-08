Claim: Beyoncé offered Kid Rock millions of dollars to join him on stage at his concerts. Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

On May 5, 2024, the America's Last Line of Defense Facebook page published a post positing Beyoncé offered Kid Rock millions of dollars to join him on stage at his concerts. The post received more than 80,000 reactions, 12,000 comments and 7,000 shares. Users reposted the same rumor on Facebook, Instagram and X.

The post and subsequent reply read as follows:

Beyonce Offered Kid Rock millions to join him on stage at a few of his shows. He turned it down: "She wants to use my name to add credibility to hers," he said, "I told her and her husband to shove it." ... Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z have been traipsing all around the country world looking for legitimacy that isn't coming. According to Lester, who was at the last Kid Rock show, "Kid doesn't care about that stuff. He caters to redneck meth heads, not an actual country crowd." Lester seems to be right. Once an artist is pretty well washed up they tend to lean right for attention and join the country crowd. Just look at Ted Nugent.

However, this item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a Facebook page associated with the America's Last Line of Defense network of satire and parody websites. According to the page's description, "Nothing on this page is real."

Further, the rumor resembled a similar post shared in April 2024 by another satirically-driven Facebook page named SpaceX Fanclub. The headline of that rumor claimed, "Kid Rock Rejects Beyoncé's $500 Million Offer to Promote 'Cowboy Carter'" — Beyoncé's 2024 album, described by PBS as "deeply rooted in country music."

