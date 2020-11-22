Was This $300K Bathroom Voted Best in America?

A Colorado public toilet — with a price tag that inches close to the 2020 U.S. average home price — was crowned “America’s Best Restroom” in 2020.

The bathroom at Bancroft Park in Colorado Springs, Colorado, reportedly cost the city more than $301,000 to renovate, reported local Fox News affiliate KXRM-TV. A video of its self-cleaning features went viral, racking up nearly 3 million views in July 2020 after TikTok user @yetitears shared a video to the social media platform.

Bancroft Park’s self-cleaning restroom holds three toilet areas, including an option compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and each comes with green, red, and yellow lights that indicate availability. The restrooms automatically clean themselves after every 30 uses and each come equipped with soap, water, toilet paper, and a dryer — all of which are activated by the wave of a hand. The smart toilet will even notify a park maintenance supervisor when toilet paper or other supplies are running low.

And on Nov. 19., the Cincinnati-based restroom supply company and contest sponsor Cintas Corporation announced Bancroft Park’s self-cleaning toilets as “America’s Best Restroom.”

“We’re very proud to win this award since opening these new restrooms just a few short months ago,” said Colorado Springs Parks recreation and cultural services director Karen Palus in a news release. “The amount of recognition we’ve received is a testament to the value people place in hygienic and memorable public restrooms. We’re grateful for everyone who voted for our facility.”

Bancroft Park not only won the title for the best toilet in the country, but its prize also included a Cintas UltraClean® restroom cleaning service and $2,500 in Cintas products and services for restroom cleaning.

In its 19th year, the 2020 America’s Best Restroom announced its ten finalists in a Sept. 24 news release. Contenders ranged from the Dallas Fort-Worth Airport in Texas to the Gaslight Bar & Grill in Cincinnati, Ohio.

“This year’s contest recognizes a wide range of finalists, each offering a one-of-a-kind restroom experience with the latest technology or imaginative decor,” said Cintas Marketing Manager Sean Mulcahey. “As the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the importance of clean restrooms to the forefront, we’re proud to spotlight these unique and well-maintained restrooms that provide comfortable spaces for guests.”

The public is invited to nominate the 2021 best restroom here.