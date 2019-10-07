Is Bernie Sanders Planning to Tackle Income Inequality with a Billionaire Art Heist?

On Oct. 1, 2019, the satire news publication The Onion posted a story headlined “Bernie Sanders Unveils Plan To Tackle Income Inequality With Art Heist From Billionaire’s Home.”

Sanders, a U.S. Senator from Vermont and self-described democratic socialist, is running for president in 2020 as a Democratic candidate, and The Onion reported of his campaign that:

Championing his new policy proposal as a way to reduce the gap between the working class and the 1%, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders unveiled a comprehensive plan to tackle income inequality with an art heist from a billionaire’s home. “We should not be living in a country where all the wealth is concentrated in a few very rich people, which is why my new plan to remove artworks from an ultrawealthy estate in the dead of night and sell them through third parties will redistribute hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of Pollocks, de Koonings, and Rothkos to the hardworking American people,” said Sanders of the detailed 85-page plan outlining his system to lift expensive paintings, sculptures, jewels, and other artworks from billionaires’ private collections in their homes in the Hamptons, Upper East Side, and Palo Alto.

Nothing about this item is factual, as The Onion is a satirical publication whose “About” page notes that “The Onion uses invented names in all of its stories, except in cases where public figures are being satirized. Any other use of real names is accidental and coincidental.”